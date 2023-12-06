Yemen Adopts Law Criminalizing Israeli Regime Recognition

Islam Times - Chairman of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen Mahdi Al-Mashat has said that Yemen adopted a law that criminalizes recognition of the Zionist regime and normalizing ties with it.

Al-Mashat said on Tuesday that the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime is a betrayal to the Arab and Islamic Ummah.Referring to the adopted law that criminalizes recognition of the Israeli regime, he added that this law allows Yemen to act more effectively in confronting the Zionist regime and supporting the Palestinian nation and Resistance.He noted that adopting this law is in opposition to the wrong policy of some regional regimes on normalizing ties with the occupying Zionist regime.Yemen’s position in supporting the Palestinians and Resistance is unchangeable, he said, adding that his country will continue to target the Zionist regime in any way possible to stop the aggression and genocide in the Gaza enclave.Earlier on November 2023, the Yemeni House of Representatives in Sanaa voted and passed a law "banning and criminalizing recognition of the Israeli occupation entity and normalization with it".The purpose of the drafted law is also to "prevent the establishment of diplomatic, political, military, economic, cultural, or any other direct or indirect relations with the occupation entity".