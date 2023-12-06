Hamas Blasts Biden for Repeating Israeli Regime’s Allegations

Islam Times - Hamas has taken the US president to task for waging a smear campaign against the Palestinian Resistance movement following the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel on the seventh of October.

Hamas said Biden’s behavior proves his moral decline since he has just repeated Israel’s false claims about Resistance fighters.Hamas said such blatant lies are aimed at covering up “the Nazi Israeli regime’s war crimes” being committed against the Palestinians using American weapons.The Palestinian movement also called on the international media to prove the falsity of new accusations leveled by the US and Israel as was the case with their previous claims about Hamas beheading children or using hospitals as its command centers.Nearly 16,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s aggression on Gaza since October 7 when Hamas launched an attack on Israeli-occupied territories, killing 1,400 settlers and military personnel.The Israeli military resumed bombing the Gaza Strip on Friday after declaring an end to a week-long truce.Two months into Israel's genocidal onslaught against Palestinians, the regime continues with its air strikes and ground operations.Battles raged in Khan Yunis on Tuesday as the Israeli military pushed its air and land offensive into southern Gaza.Israeli forces attacked the vicinity of a hospital and residential buildings in the city, leaving at least 45 Palestinians dead and dozens injured.Meanwhile, Muslim American leaders in swing states have pledged to rally their communities against Biden’s bid for re-election due to his steadfast support of Israel.Muslim community leaders gathered on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan, to protest Biden’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, reiterating that the president’s stance could affect his support in crucial swing states next year.