Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 05:58

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Military Positions

Story Code : 1100688
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
"Our Mujahideen targeted the positions of Jal-ul-Alam and Al-Zahira with suitable weapons and left casualties among the enemy elements," Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah announced in another statement "Our Mujahideen targeted the military positions of Al-Kubra and Barka Risha with guided missiles and destroyed the targets directly and accurately".

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon also reported that its forces targeted the gathering place of the occupying soldiers in Khale Verde with suitable weapons.

This attack left casualties among the enemy forces.

These attacks were carried out after the Lebanese army announced in a statement that one soldier was martyred and three other soldiers were injured in the Zionist regime's attack on its position in Al-Adisa, located in southern Lebanon.
