Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 12:36

Lebanese Army Soldier Martyred, Three Wounded In ‘Israeli’ Shelling on Army Position in South Lebanon

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces bombed an area close to a Lebanese Army outpost near the Palestinian-Lebanese border area, resulting in the martyrdom of Corporal Abdul Karim Al-Meqdad.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also bombed the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, al-Jibbain, Yarin, and Aita al-Shaab.

Additionally, a farm worker, holding Syrian nationality, was martyred while two members of his family were injured as a result of an ‘Israeli’ attack that targeted a poultry farm in Arnoun, South Lebanon.

Khaled Abu Abdo and his family worked and resided in the targeted farm.

According to the Lebanese Civil Defense, its members rescued ten people of Syrian nationality from inside the farm, following the ‘Israeli’ attack.
