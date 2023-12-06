0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 20:43

Lapid Urges MKs to Vote against Budget: Stop this Shame

Story Code : 1100918
The updated budget redirects funds to the war, but leaves untouched about “NIS” 1 billion in funds previously allocated to political promises.

Finalizing the budget paves a path for those so-called coalition funds, currently frozen, to flow to ultra-Orthodox and West Bank settler priorities, among other uses.

“This is not a budget, this is an illegal order issued to MKs to steal public money during wartime [as part of] politics,” Lapid said, opening a special conference on the economy organized by his “Yesh Atid” party.

In comments directed to coalition members, Lapid added: “What is going on with you? How are you letting this happen? How are you doing this to our soldiers and our commanders? To families? To reservists? How do you do this to the people of ‘Israel’?”

The opposition leader called on “who still have a conscience and sense of responsibility to vote against this disgraceful budget” and to “stop the shame.”
