Iraqi Resistance Hits US Occupation Base in Drone Strike

Islam Times - A major US occupation military base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar has come under a drone strike over Washington’s complicity in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s unrelenting onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Assad Air Base, located about 160 kilometers west of the capital Baghdad.It said the base was targeted by a combat drone and that the missiles “directly hit their targets.”The group noted that the drone strike was carried out in retaliation for US support of ‘Israel’s’ bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has left at least 16,248 Palestinian people martyred, including 4,885 women and 7,112 children.Another 43,616 people have been wounded as well. More than 7,600 individuals are reported missing, who may have died or been trapped under the rubble waiting to be rescued.There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the US occupation base, or possible casualties.The United States, the ‘Israeli’ entity’s biggest ally, has provided the regime with arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war.The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to continue retaliatory attacks against US forces in the region as long as ‘Israel’ is killing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.