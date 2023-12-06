0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 20:45

Palestinian Factions Warn against Displacement Scheme in Sinai Targeting Gaza

“We reject any projects to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, whether in Sinai or elsewhere, and that our Palestinian people have one homeland to live in, which is Palestine and Palestine only,” the statement by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces said.

The factions warned against “any agreement with the Zionist project of displacement under the headings of protection, humanitarian assistance, or safe areas.”

“Whoever wants to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza must intervene to stop the genocidal war and open the crossings, and not implement the enemy’s goals by displacing the Palestinians outside their homeland,” the statement said.
