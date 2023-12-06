Israeli Raid on West Bank Camp Leaves Four Wounded

Islam Times - Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, resulting in four individuals being wounded, one critically, reported Ahmed Jibril, the director of the Red Crescent Ambulance and Emergency Centre in Nablus.

Jibril highlighted that one man sustained critical injuries after being shot in the head, while the other three, hit in various parts of their bodies, remain in stable condition.Additionally, local sources indicated that Israeli forces apprehended a Palestinian named Ali Odeh before withdrawing from Balata camp.The situation deteriorated further as the Palestine Red Crescent reported two deaths and three injuries in raids on the Far'a refugee camp and the town of Tammun, south of Tubas. The deceased were identified as Moaz Ibrahim Zahran, 18, of Far'a, and Abdul Rahman Imad Bani Odeh, 16, of Tammun.Al Jazeera Arabic reported that several Israeli armored vehicles moved through a street in Far’a during the raid as sounds of heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the background.Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi, reporting from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said the nightly raids by Israeli forces on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps appear to be carried out simply to create fear among the population.Basravi noted Palestinian perspectives, asserting that these raids are perceived as "collective punishment" designed to maintain pressure on Palestinians, especially amidst the ongoing military engagement in Gaza. This sentiment was echoed by many Palestinians who viewed these operations as an attempt to alter the power dynamics and control over Palestinian territories.