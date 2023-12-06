Germany Drops in Freedom Index over Crackdowns on Pro-Palestinian, Climate Activists

Islam Times - Germany's ranking in the global assessment of civil liberties has witnessed a downgrade due to its stringent handling of pro-Palestinian groups and climate activists, a report by Civicus, an international NGO monitoring civil society, said.

In the latest global report released on Wednesday, Civicus no longer classifies Germany as "open," citing instances where German authorities dismantled non-violent climate demonstrations and employed what the organization deemed as excessive measures during pro-Palestinian protests in late 2023.According to Civicus, German authorities utilized pepper spray, water cannons, and made 174 arrests while responding to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, particularly in a Berlin district with a significant Arab population.The NGO expressed concern, stating, "Such restrictions on the ability to gather and demonstrate are discriminatory in nature and violate the right to peaceful assembly."