Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 20:51

Germany Drops in Freedom Index over Crackdowns on Pro-Palestinian, Climate Activists

In the latest global report released on Wednesday, Civicus no longer classifies Germany as "open," citing instances where German authorities dismantled non-violent climate demonstrations and employed what the organization deemed as excessive measures during pro-Palestinian protests in late 2023.

According to Civicus, German authorities utilized pepper spray, water cannons, and made 174 arrests while responding to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, particularly in a Berlin district with a significant Arab population.

The NGO expressed concern, stating, "Such restrictions on the ability to gather and demonstrate are discriminatory in nature and violate the right to peaceful assembly."
