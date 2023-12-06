Younger US Voters Appear Less Likely to Vote in 2024, despite Previous Record: Survey

Islam Times - Younger US voters may be less likely to vote in 2024, despite their previous record, according to a poll released Tuesday by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics (IOP).

Of respondents aged 18-29 who said they voted in the 2020 election, only 49 percent said they “definitely” will be voting in the next presidential election; 17 percent said they will “probably” vote in the 2024 election, The Hill reported.In response to a question about participation in the 2020 presidential election, 65 percent said they “definitely” voted. Only 29 percent said they “definitely” didn’t vote.“The bad news is that fewer young people intend to vote in this election compared to the Biden-Trump election of 2020. The good news is there’s still time, and we know what Gen Z and young millennials want to see and hear. They want evidence that democracy works, that government can address our challenges, and that there’s a meaningful difference between the two parties,” IOP Polling Director John Della Volpe said about the poll.When it comes to primaries and caucuses for the 2024 presidential election, only 35 percent said they will “definitely” vote in them; 20 percent said they will “probably” vote in a primary or caucus in 2024.Other findings from the poll include a majority saying the country is “off on the wrong track,” at 53 percent. The economy was an issue of major concern amongst respondents, with 35 percent saying it was the “national issue” that concerns them the most.“One year out from the 2024 election, our poll makes it clear that the youth vote cannot be taken for granted,” Ethan Jasny, student chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project, said about the poll.“Young Americans are deeply passionate about issues ranging from abortion to labor rights, but they often struggle to see that passion represented in Washington. For turnout in 2024 to match the record numbers we saw in 2020, candidates must ensure that the values and energy of young Americans are reflected in their campaigns,” Jasny continued.The poll, taken of 2,098 people aged 18-29, was conducted between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6. and has a margin of error for its total sample of plus or minus 2.86 percentage points.