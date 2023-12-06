Islam Times - The American authorities cannot try to position themselves as the main defenders of the legitimate interests of children and Washington should focus on the problems of minors in the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington, DC, Anatoly Antonov said.

"We call on Washington to stop speculating on highly sensitive issues and focus on the numerous problems that exist in the United States. According to available information, the fate of about 85 thousand minors, who went missing as a result of the migration crisis on the southern border, has still not been clarified," Antonov was quoted by the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission as saying, TASS reported."Particular attention should be paid to what is happening in the 'cradle of democracy' with adoptees from all over the world," the ambassador stressed.Antonov also commented on the allegations of Joe Wilson, a member of the US House of Representatives, who, as the embassy clarified, "compared the Germanization of Polish children by the Third Reich with Russia’s actions to save Ukrainian children.""Such approaches demonstrate to the whole world the absolute insanity of some American politicians. These statements are unacceptable and striking in their odiousness. Russophobes like Joe Wilson do not want to face the truth. They distort historical facts, artificially propagate a false thesis and try to put in one row the events which cannot be compared for a sane person," Antonov said.According to him, Russia has been making and "will continue to make all necessary efforts to support and help minors who have suffered from (Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky criminal regime.""The lawmaker’s next attempts to present Washington as the main defender of the legitimate interests of children are "far-fetched" de jure and de facto.The United States still has not ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which enshrines basic standards of protection of this vulnerable category of the population. In the same row of undisguised hypocrisy is the hushing up of the US unlawful practice of forced displacement of children from Vietnam and Afghanistan," the Russian ambassador stressed.