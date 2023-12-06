0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 20:56

IRGC Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Vessels near Abu Musa Island

Story Code : 1100929
The ships and their 24 crew members have been turned over to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

As part of their efforts to combat organized fuel smuggling in the Persian Gulf waters, the IRGC's fifth naval region conducted a three-day surveillance operation and seized the two vessels during a rapid reaction operation in the southern waters of Abu Musa Island, estimated to be carrying approximately 4.5 million liters of fuel.

Commander of the fifth naval region of the IRGC, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei, remarked on the operation, noting that one vessel, carrying 2,280,000 liters of smuggled fuel, was apprehended in the southern waters of Abu Musa Island, with a crew of 13 foreign personnel. Another vessel, nearly carrying 2,300,000 liters of smuggled fuel and manned by 21 foreign crew members, was also seized by the IRGC's Imam Mohammad Baqer naval region.
