IRGC Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Vessels near Abu Musa Island

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces apprehended two fuel-smuggling vessels carrying an estimated 4.5 million liters of fuel in the waters near Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf in a rapid reaction operation.

The ships and their 24 crew members have been turned over to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.As part of their efforts to combat organized fuel smuggling in the Persian Gulf waters, the IRGC's fifth naval region conducted a three-day surveillance operation and seized the two vessels during a rapid reaction operation in the southern waters of Abu Musa Island, estimated to be carrying approximately 4.5 million liters of fuel.Commander of the fifth naval region of the IRGC, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei, remarked on the operation, noting that one vessel, carrying 2,280,000 liters of smuggled fuel, was apprehended in the southern waters of Abu Musa Island, with a crew of 13 foreign personnel. Another vessel, nearly carrying 2,300,000 liters of smuggled fuel and manned by 21 foreign crew members, was also seized by the IRGC's Imam Mohammad Baqer naval region.