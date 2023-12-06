Border Guard Martyred in Clashes with Smugglers in Southeast Iran

Islam Times - Brigadier General Reza Shojai, the border guards' commander in Iran’s Sistan and Balouchestan province said a clash between guards and smugglers at the Saravan border crossing on Wednesday led to the tragic loss of a border guard from severe injuries.

General Shojai detailed the vigilant actions of the border guards in Saravan, as they encountered anti-Iranian elements and drug traffickers at the border's zero point. “Their actions not only barred drug smugglers from entering the country but also dismantled criminal networks, confiscated a smuggler's vehicle, and uncovered substantial quantities of drugs and contraband,” Shojai said."In this operation, one of the valiant border warriors, named 'Sobhan Jamali,' attained the sublime status of martyrdom," he added.He underscored the commitment of selfless border guards stationed at the most remote border areas. These individuals, exemplified by martyr "Sobhan Jamali," defend the nation by making the ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the Islamic Republic of Iran, the commander stated.