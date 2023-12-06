Advocates Condemn Congressional Equating of Anti-Zionism with Anti-Semitism

Islam Times - Palestinian rights advocates are raising concerns over a congressional resolution that links anti-Zionism to anti-Semitism, deeming it a "dangerous" measure aimed at restricting free speech and diverting attention from the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed the resolution with a 311-14 vote, while 92 Democratic members opted for a "present" vote.While framed as a rejection of rising anti-Semitism globally, the resolution asserted that "anti-Zionism is antisemitism" and condemned the slogan "From the River to the Sea," interpreting it as a call for Israel's eradication.Husam Marajda from the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) criticized the resolution, viewing it as an attempt to stifle Palestinian rights advocates and portray their criticism of Israeli policies as hate speech."This resolution is saying that if you're critical of this Israeli government, essentially you hate Jewish people," Marajda said. "I didn't choose — the Palestinians didn't choose — their occupiers."The resolution is part of several pro-Israel motions approved by Congress since October 7, indicating strong support for Israel during the Gaza offensive, which has resulted in over 16,000 Palestinian casualties.Yasmine Taeb from MPower Change, a Muslim American advocacy group, called the resolution "extremely dangerous," stating it unfairly equates any criticism of the Israeli regime with anti-Semitism and overlooks global support for a ceasefire.Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) also condemned the measure, highlighting its potential to endanger communities by conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.While most House Republicans supported the resolution, Democrats were divided, with 13 voting against it, 95 for it, and 92 abstaining with a "present" vote.The vote exposed divisions among Democrats regarding Israel's actions in Gaza, with the party's progressive wing advocating for a ceasefire while Biden and most congressional Democrats have refrained from such calls.Republican motions, seen as attempts to highlight Democratic divisions, have put pressure on lawmakers regarding their stance on Israel, creating a political dilemma.According to Taeb, lawmakers who voted "present" aimed to avoid associating anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism while countering anti-Semitic notions.The resolution's co-sponsorship by Congressman Max Miller, known for controversial remarks about Palestine, raises questions about the resolution's actual intent.Critics argue that resolutions like these are used to silence activists advocating for an end to violence against Palestinians, rather than combatting prejudice.