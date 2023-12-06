0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 21:03

Israeli Media Reports of Yemeni Missile Attack on Eilat

The Israel military said a surface-to-surface missile, believed to have been launched from Yemen, was intercepted over the Red Sea using the long-range Arrow air defense system, Times of Israel reported.

The incident set off sirens in the southernmost city of Eilat, though the military said the missile did not enter occupied territories' airspace.

The regime's army further claimed that "The alert was activated according to protocol.” 

The Yemeni armed forces said last Sunday that they had targeted two more Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

Also last month on November 19, the Yemeni army naval forces boarded a commercial ship believed to be ultimately owned by a major Israeli businessman with links to the Tel Aviv regime.
