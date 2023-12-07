0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 09:26

Four Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Occupied West Bank
The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that ‘Israeli’ soldiers shot 16-year-old Omar Abu Bakr in the chest after storming the village of Yabad near Jenin on Wednesday.

The ministry also noted that 24-year-old Abdul Nasser Mustafa Riyahi succumbed to his wounds after he was shot by ‘Israeli’ forces during a raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of the city of Nablus.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency also reported that confrontations erupted after the Zionist forces broke into the camp and surrounded a house.

“Confrontations broke out during which the soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring four. One of them later died of his wounds,” the news agency said.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said ‘Israeli’ forces had killed two Palestinians during confrontations in the villages of Tamun and the nearby Al-Fara’a refugee in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The martyrs were identified as 16-year-old Abdul Rahman Imad Khaled Bani Odeh and 23-year-old Moath Ibrahim Zahran.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also raided the Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem, wounding three Palestinians, one of them critically, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The Zionist regime has intensified its attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank since October 7, when it launched a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

At least 262 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops in the West Bank since the war on Gaza erupted, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

In Gaza, at least 16,248 Palestinians, including 7,112 children and 4,885 women, have been martyred and approximately 1.9 million others displaced so far.
