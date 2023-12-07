0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 09:37

UN Chief Warns Gaza Aid Delivery Could Collapse

Story Code : 1101031
UN Chief Warns Gaza Aid Delivery Could Collapse
“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system,” Guterres wrote in a letter to the council. “The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.”

He added: “Amid constant bombardment by the ‘Israeli’ Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible.

“An even worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighboring countries.”

The UN and aid agencies say nowhere in Gaza is safe anymore. According to the UN, 1.87 million people, more than 80% of Gaza’s population, have left their homes. Many have had to flee shelter several times to avoid the ‘Israeli’ invasion.

The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that “the pattern of attacks that target or impact on civilian infrastructure raises serious concerns about ‘Israel’s’ compliance with international humanitarian law and significantly raises the risk of atrocity crimes.”
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023