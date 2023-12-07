American Base at 'Koniko' Oil Field Attacked in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - Reports have emerged detailing an attack on the US-occupied base located at the "Koniko" oil field in the eastern region of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

Citing field sources, Al-Mayadeen highlighted severe explosions resulting from the attack on this base.Details regarding the attack are currently undisclosed.No group has claimed responsibility for this incident.Simultaneously, the Iraqi resistance reported a drone attack on American bases in Ain al-Assad in western Iraq and Al-Harir in Erbil, located in northern Iraq.According to a Pentagon official, US forces and the coalition have faced at least 77 targeted attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17.Over the last two months, a surge in attacks targeting US interests has occurred throughout Syria and Iraq. These incidents align with growing anti-US sentiments fueled by Washington's unwavering support for the Israeli regime's ongoing genocidal actions against the besieged Gaza Strip.