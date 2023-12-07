0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 09:46

American Base at 'Koniko' Oil Field Attacked in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1101035
Citing field sources, Al-Mayadeen highlighted severe explosions resulting from the attack on this base.

Details regarding the attack are currently undisclosed.

No group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

Simultaneously, the Iraqi resistance reported a drone attack on American bases in Ain al-Assad in western Iraq and Al-Harir in Erbil, located in northern Iraq.

According to a Pentagon official, US forces and the coalition have faced at least 77 targeted attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Over the last two months, a surge in attacks targeting US interests has occurred throughout Syria and Iraq. These incidents align with growing anti-US sentiments fueled by Washington's unwavering support for the Israeli regime's ongoing genocidal actions against the besieged Gaza Strip.
