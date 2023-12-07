Putin Confers with bin Salman in his Visit to Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - The Russian president on Wednesday said ties with Saudi Arabia were at an unprecedented level as he began an arranged meeting in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made working visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.In introductory remarks shown on Russian television, Putin thanked the crown prince for his invitation, saying he had originally expected Mohammed bin Salman to come to Moscow, "but there were changes to plans," according to Reuters.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed further cooperation on oil prices on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted as saying.He said the next meeting should take place in Moscow, and that the two countries had good, stable relations in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres."Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told the crown prince.The talks are expected to include a discussion of the Gaza conflict and cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC+ group of oil producers."Of course, for all of us it's very important now to exchange information and assessments of what is happening in the region," Putin said.