0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 21:46

Israel Approves New Settlement in Occupied East Al-Quds

Story Code : 1101164
Israel Approves New Settlement in Occupied East Al-Quds
Half of these 1,738 housing units are designated for a so-called “new neighborhood” within the city’s annexed eastern sector, as outlined by the Israeli NGO Peace Now.

Speaking to AFP, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now conveyed concerns, stating, "If it weren’t for the (Gaza) war, there would be a lot of noise. It’s a highly problematic project for the continuity of a Palestinian state between the southern West Bank and East Jerusalem (al-Quds)."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel’s plan, saying it aims to "flood al-Quds with settlements and settlers," thereby "separating it from its Palestinian surroundings."

Israeli settlements in occupied territories are illegal under international law.

In 2016, the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction, labeling it as having "no legal validity" and constituting a "flagrant violation under international law."
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023