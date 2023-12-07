Israel Approves New Settlement in Occupied East Al-Quds
Story Code : 1101164
Half of these 1,738 housing units are designated for a so-called “new neighborhood” within the city’s annexed eastern sector, as outlined by the Israeli NGO Peace Now.
Speaking to AFP, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now conveyed concerns, stating, "If it weren’t for the (Gaza) war, there would be a lot of noise. It’s a highly problematic project for the continuity of a Palestinian state between the southern West Bank and East Jerusalem (al-Quds)."
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel’s plan, saying it aims to "flood al-Quds with settlements and settlers," thereby "separating it from its Palestinian surroundings."
Israeli settlements in occupied territories are illegal under international law.
In 2016, the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction, labeling it as having "no legal validity" and constituting a "flagrant violation under international law."