Islam Times - A senior official with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah highlighted the resistance axis’ ongoing support for Gaza and the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the Zionist regime will not be able to achieve any of its objectives in Gaza even after 100 days of battle.

Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a member of Lebanon's Hezbollah central council, emphasized the strategic importance of the resistance's war against the occupying regime of Israel in preserving Lebanon's sovereignty, dignity, and resources.Stressing the reliance on resistance strategies, Sheikh Qaouk dismissed international institutions' efficacy, saying that protecting Lebanon and Gaza is only possible through the resistance's approach.He reiterated that the future is tied to the resistance and its initiatives, calling the ongoing situation in southern Lebanon an exhaustive battle for Israel that disrupts its plans to isolate Gaza.Pointing to the operations of various resistance groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemeni missile attacks against Zionist positions, and Iraqi resistance against American occupiers, the official reiterated the steadfast support for Palestine.He emphasized the failure of the Zionist regime to achieve its objectives in the war for two months and predicted continued failure even after a possible 100 days.The Hezbollah official highlighted Lebanon's proactive support for Gaza and their continuous focus on both southern Lebanon and Gaza. Affirming solidarity with Palestine, he concluded that any attack on Gaza is seen as an assault on Lebanon, reinforcing Hezbollah's resolute response to any Israeli aggression.