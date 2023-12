Islam Times - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday announced that an early presidential election will be held in the country in February next year.

"The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure that the extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 7, 2024," Aliyev said in an order published by the Azerbaijani presidency, Anadolu Agency reported.The next presidential elections in Azerbaijan were scheduled for 2025.