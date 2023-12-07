0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 21:56

Chinese Foreign Minister Warns US against Interfering in Internal Affairs

Story Code : 1101169
Chinese Foreign Minister Warns US against Interfering in Internal Affairs
The conversation covered the future of Sino-US relations, the Middle East situation, and Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory under the One-China principle and reserves the right to use force if Taipei declares independence. Wang reiterated this position, emphasizing that the US should refrain from interference and not support any "Taiwan independence" forces, as reported by China Central Television.

Last month, Chinese government spokesperson Chen Binhua issued a warning, stating that "Taiwan independence means war." During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in California, Chinese leader Xi Jinping identified Taiwan as the most critical and volatile issue in Sino-American relations.

He urged Washington to cease arming Taipei and back the peaceful reunification of China, describing it as "unstoppable."

While the US officially recognizes China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Biden, in 2022, pledged defense support in the event of a Chinese invasion. Tensions escalated when the Biden administration approved funding for the first-ever transfer of US military equipment to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing grant.

The US passed the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act last year, allocating up to $2 billion annually in security assistance to Taipei from 2023 to 2027. The act also facilitates enhanced military training and collaboration with the US Armed Forces.

Presently, Taiwan has ordered over $14 billion worth of US military equipment.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023