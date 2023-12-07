Chinese Foreign Minister Warns US against Interfering in Internal Affairs

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi cautioned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken against meddling in Beijing's internal matters during a Wednesday phone call.

The conversation covered the future of Sino-US relations, the Middle East situation, and Taiwan.Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory under the One-China principle and reserves the right to use force if Taipei declares independence. Wang reiterated this position, emphasizing that the US should refrain from interference and not support any "Taiwan independence" forces, as reported by China Central Television.Last month, Chinese government spokesperson Chen Binhua issued a warning, stating that "Taiwan independence means war." During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in California, Chinese leader Xi Jinping identified Taiwan as the most critical and volatile issue in Sino-American relations.He urged Washington to cease arming Taipei and back the peaceful reunification of China, describing it as "unstoppable."While the US officially recognizes China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Biden, in 2022, pledged defense support in the event of a Chinese invasion. Tensions escalated when the Biden administration approved funding for the first-ever transfer of US military equipment to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing grant.The US passed the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act last year, allocating up to $2 billion annually in security assistance to Taipei from 2023 to 2027. The act also facilitates enhanced military training and collaboration with the US Armed Forces.Presently, Taiwan has ordered over $14 billion worth of US military equipment.