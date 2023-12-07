0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 21:57

Russian Senators Set March 17, 2024 as Date for Presidential Election

Story Code : 1101170
"The Russian Federation Council rules to set March 17, 2024 as the date for (next year’s) presidential election. The resolution comes into force on the date of its official publication," the senate said.

Andrey Klishas, chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood, told TASS that the resolution coming into effect would actually give a start to the election campaign.

In addition, the Russian Central Election Commission can decide on holding a multi-day vote within ten days after the resolution is published, with such a potential decision being irreversible, he said.

Under Russian election law, officially designating the dates of elections in Russia is the prerogative of the Federation Council.

The senators must set the election date no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days prior to the vote.
