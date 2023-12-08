0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 21:37

London Students March in Solidarity with Palestine, Decrying UK, “Israel”

Story Code : 1101362
London Students March in Solidarity with Palestine, Decrying UK, “Israel”
Protesters called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the “Israeli” siege on Gaza. They also demanded the termination of the university's partnership with the “Israeli” entity, an end to "UK complicity," and an end to the "repression" of pro-Palestinian students.

Footage shows protesters holding placards with messages such as "Freedom to Palestine" and "Free Palestine," while chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" Activists and students delivered speeches expressing their support for Palestinians and condemning the British government.

"The British military base in Cyprus has had flights going daily to ‘Israel’ from the beginning of this war. It has transported, in all likelihood, weapons but possibly soldiers on those flights," said Lowkey, one of the activists.

"Britain is a participant in this war not just diplomatically, not just politically, but very likely militarily," he added

The protest was supported by social and political organizations and unions, and an array of speakers addressed the crowd from student organizers to political figures like the former leader of the Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn.

"I have been asking a number of questions in Parliament this week, for an assurance that there are no British troops involved, for an assurance there are no special forces involved, for an assurance that Britain isn't militarily involved, I am not satisfied with any of the answers that I have received because I do believe we are offering military cooperation with a power that is destroying the tens of thousands of civilians," said Corbyn.

The protest comes after the “Israeli” entity started the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements launched the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

So far, the “Israeli” genocidal war has claimed the lives of nearly 17,200 people across the coastal sliver, with “Israeli” leaders vowing to “wipe out” the Hamas resistance movement.

The “Israeli” regime claimed that Hamas locations and infrastructure were targeted in the response.

However, United Nations experts warned against "collective punishment" for the people of Gaza, before predicting a "humanitarian crisis" and then claimed that "hell is settling in" for the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023