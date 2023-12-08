0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 21:39

Cyber-attack Targets ‘Israeli’ Ministers’ Phones, Messages Read: ’We’ll Kill You’

Story Code : 1101364
The series of attacks rendered mobile phones inoperable, leading many of the targeted individuals to power off their devices. The calls predominantly originated from the prefix +62, which is Indonesia's international prefix. This pattern suggests that the attacks are not the work of private individuals but rather a well-organized operation.

One of the speakers recounted that upon answering one of the calls, he was met with shouts demanding the liberation of Palestine.

The targeted senior speakers expressed their frustration over the situation, stating that their mobile phones have essentially become incapacitated due to the incessant influx of messages and notifications. They described the experience as a nightmare and expressed disappointment in the government's inability to effectively protect against such incidents. Some of the speakers conveyed their discontent to Ynet, mentioning that they were simply advised to change their numbers, which they deemed an insufficient solution.

Over the past two months, a series of numerous cyber-attacks targeting ‘Israeli’ websites, services, and applications has resulted in the online leakage of phone numbers and personal information belonging to many ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

The hackers have been sharing the pilfered databases on various online forums, accompanied by explicit encouragement for web users from countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other pro-Palestinian nations to exploit this information against the ‘Israeli’ occupiers. Presently, the campaign has become more targeted, with the hackers specifically identifying phone numbers associated with high-ranking public figures such as senior speakers, government officials, ministers, and members of the Knesset. Once identified, the hackers employ the same method of attack but focus on a single phone number.
