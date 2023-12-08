0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 21:50

Dozens Killed in Israeli Air Strike near Gaza Hospital

Dozens Killed in Israeli Air Strike near Gaza Hospital
“The bombardment led to the shattering of glass and the breaking of doors and windows, in addition to extreme panic among 14,000 displaced people who are taking shelter inside PRCS facilities,” the Red Crescent said on X.

The Zionist regime’s strikes on Gaza continue, and the misery and the tragedies that they create continue to make Palestinians’ lives in the enclave difficult, Al Jazeera reported.

A civil defense crew member in Gaza who was evacuating people from Khan Younis, from the vicinity of Nasser hospital to Rafah, said a group of women, children and men were targeted by multiple Israeli tank shells as they were queueing in line to get water.

He described the scene as “very bloody and shockingly graphic” as children were thrown at the side of the streets and blood was everywhere.

Palestinian people who are trying to get their basic needs are being targeted in Gaza.

In Gaza City, more air strikes are taking place with the Israeli military redeploying its tanks and armored vehicles in parts of Shujayea.

The eastern and southern sides of Gaza City are also under heavy Israeli air strikes.

Within the past 24 hours, close to 350 people have been killed in direct air strikes in Gaza on their homes.

During the past week, more and more residential homes have been targeted by the Zionist regime’s army across the Gaza Strip, in addition to public facilities like schools, hospitals, clinics, shops and markets being destroyed completely.

At least 17,177 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7.
