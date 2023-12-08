6 Palestinians Killed in West Bank in Israeli Raids

Islam Times - The health ministry of Palestine said at least six Palestinians have been killed and many wounded in Israeli raids across occupied West Bank on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The Palestinian health ministry said the six people were killed in the deadly Israeli raid on the Far’a refugee camp.Eyewitnesses told WAFA news agency that Israeli soldiers obstructed ambulances and prevented them from rescuing injured people for some time.A reporter with the news agency said that Israeli soldiers infiltrated the camp early morning with snipers taking positions on rooftops of several buildings. Fighting between residents and Israeli soldiers followed, Al Jazeera reported.The Israeli regime continues intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as health facilities and humanitarian aid efforts are crumbling due to intense fighting.The UN Security Council is expected to discuss situation in Gaza on Friday as countries press for a ceasefire amid continued opposition from veto-holding US.At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7.