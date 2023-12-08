0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 21:58

6 Palestinians Killed in West Bank in Israeli Raids

Story Code : 1101369
6 Palestinians Killed in West Bank in Israeli Raids
The Palestinian health ministry said the six people were killed in the deadly Israeli raid on the Far’a refugee camp.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA news agency that Israeli soldiers obstructed ambulances and prevented them from rescuing injured people for some time.

A reporter with the news agency said that Israeli soldiers infiltrated the camp early morning with snipers taking positions on rooftops of several buildings. Fighting between residents and Israeli soldiers followed, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli regime continues intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as health facilities and humanitarian aid efforts are crumbling due to intense fighting.

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss situation in Gaza on Friday as countries press for a ceasefire amid continued opposition from veto-holding US.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023