4 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Syria

Islam Times - Four Syrian citizens were killed after the Israeli regime carried out an airstrike on the country's Quneitra province.

The Syrian citizens have been martyred after 2 Israeli drones hit a car in al-Baath city, located in Quneitra province.Meanwhile, media outlets reported that the artillery and missile attacks of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon have started again.As many as 17,177 Palestinians have been martyred in the Zionist attacks on Gaza since the beginning of the regime's invasion of the strip on October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson.In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent weeks.