Erdogan: Netanyahu, His Accomplices Must be Punished for Gaza Genocide

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet should be prosecuted for genocide in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told reporters upon his return from Greece.

"As I said before, Netanyahu is the murderer and butcher of Gaza," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying."He should be tried at the International Criminal Court. Israeli and non-Israeli politicians who act with him should also be tried.""We are pressing for this with the help of some 3,000 lawyers," Erdogan continued. "Lawyers and prosecutors from many countries outside Turkey keep following this case. We will continue to keep an eye on it. Our task is to put an end to this genocide as soon as possible and to punish the perpetrators.""Netanyahu and his accomplices must be punished. This will set an example for all perpetrators of genocide," he emphasized. "The verdict is very important to ensure that no one else should ever even think of killing civilians, bombing hospitals, and shelling street markets."