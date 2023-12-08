0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 22:17

Erdogan: Netanyahu, His Accomplices Must be Punished for Gaza Genocide

Story Code : 1101373
Erdogan: Netanyahu, His Accomplices Must be Punished for Gaza Genocide
"As I said before, Netanyahu is the murderer and butcher of Gaza," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

"He should be tried at the International Criminal Court. Israeli and non-Israeli politicians who act with him should also be tried."

"We are pressing for this with the help of some 3,000 lawyers," Erdogan continued. "Lawyers and prosecutors from many countries outside Turkey keep following this case. We will continue to keep an eye on it. Our task is to put an end to this genocide as soon as possible and to punish the perpetrators."

"Netanyahu and his accomplices must be punished. This will set an example for all perpetrators of genocide," he emphasized. "The verdict is very important to ensure that no one else should ever even think of killing civilians, bombing hospitals, and shelling street markets."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023