Islam Times - Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said all illegal migrants must leave Iran and return to their homelands.

Visiting an illegal migrant camp in Alborz province on Friday, Vahidi said that it is not possible for illegal migrants to stay in Iran and receive services.He added that the undocumented foreign migrants would be kept in the camps with respect and returned to their homeland after proceeding with legal processes.On October 25, Vahidi pointed out that those migrants who lack the necessary documents would be repatriated and stressed the need for a more precise legal framework.