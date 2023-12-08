Hamas Call On Freedom Seeking People of World to Stage Pro-Palestine Rallies

Islam Times - The Hamas movement called on the Arab, Muslim, and freedom-seeking people of the world to voice their sympathy with the oppressed people of Gaza.

According to Iran Press quoting the Palestine Al-Yum (Palestine Today official site), the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called on the Arab, Muslim, and free-seeking nations of the world, including religious scholars, influential figures, active and influential organizations and institutions, to voice solidarity with the people of Gaza from today and the coming days and putting pressure on the Zionist regime to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, as well as to stop the aggression of that regime, hold demonstrations and marches.The Hamas movement also called on all freedom-seeking people and conscientious people around the world to continue their popular activities in condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime and voicing solidarity with the Palestinian nation to stop the Zionist regime's aggression and genocide against Palestinian children, women, and civilians.In the end, the Hamas movement noted: "Let us all get united on Friday and in the coming days and show our solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine and against the crimes of the occupiers to the world until the aggression of the occupation regime of Al-Quds is stopped."On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood" from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Israeli regime, which finally ended on December 3, 2023, after 45 days of fighting, between Israel and Hamas, a four-day temporary cease-fire was established.Following the end of the four-day truce between Hamas and Israel, Qatar, as one of the mediating countries, announced that an agreement has been reached between Hamas and Tel Aviv to extend the ceasefire for 48 hours. Hamas also announced that it has reached an agreement with Qatar and Egypt on the extension of the temporary humanitarian ceasefire for another 2 days, based on the same terms of the previous ceasefire.Finally, on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023, the temporary ceasefire ended and the Israeli regime resumed attacks on Gaza. To retaliate for the surprise attacks of the Al-Aqsa Flood compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and is still bombarding this area.