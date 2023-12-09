0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 09:23

‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General

Story Code : 1101474
It will be in the Zionist regime’s interest to stop committing crimes against Palestinians, Baqeri said at a military exhibition in Tehran on Saturday.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people, with various religions and faiths, must be free to decide their own fate.

Lauding the Palestinian combatants for standing against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s brutal aggression, the top commander said “the front of the truth” will definitely emerge victorious.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ strikes in Gaza since October 7.

In remarks on November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime has been "knocked out" in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation that the Palestinian resistance forces had launched outside Gaza.

Imam Khamenei also stressed that the heavy defeat that the Zionist regime suffered will not be compensated by these crimes. "They should know that this oppression and these atrocities will not go unanswered and the bombings will shorten the life of the usurping regime."
