0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 21:13

“Israeli” Politician Calls for Captured Palestinians to Be Buried Alive

Story Code : 1101622
“Israeli” Politician Calls for Captured Palestinians to Be Buried Alive
In a post on X on Friday, Aryeh Yitzhak King, the deputy mayor of the occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem], called on the “Israeli” military to “bury alive” hundreds of Palestinian civilians abducted in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

In his post, which made specific reference to recently-published footage by the “Israeli” army showing captured Palestinians stripped to their underwear, King stressed that the army was eliminating what he called “Muslim Nazis” in Gaza, suggesting it needed to pick up the pace.

The footage, confirmed by the “Israeli” military after it emerged on Thursday, shows the stripped Palestinian men sitting on the street somewhere in northern Gaza as they are watched over by several troops.

These Palestinians are thought to have been arrested in Beit Lahia, in the far north of the impoverished coastal sliver. Tel Aviv claims that these Palestinians were members of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

“If it were up to me, I would have dispatched D-9 bulldozers and put them behind the mounds of dirt and would have given the order to cover all these hundreds of ants, while they’re still alive,” King further said in his post, which has since been deleted for violating rules on X.

“They aren’t human beings and not human animals. They’re subhuman and that’s how they should be treated,” King further said, adding “Eradicate the memory of Amalek, and never forget.”

He used “Amalek” to refer to the arch-foe of “Israelites” in ancient times. The biblical reference has also been used by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meaning that every man, woman and child, and their livestock, belonging to this ancient enemy of the Jewish people must be eliminated.

“They are committed to completely eliminating this evil from the world. You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew in early November.

The “Israeli” entity waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and at least 46,000 others injured since the onset of the current US-backed war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023