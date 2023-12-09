US Backing for ‘Israel’ May Ignite ‘Uncontrollable’ Blast in Region: Amir Abdollahian

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned that the continuation of the US’ support for the ‘Israeli’ crimes in Palestine will broaden the extent of war and may trigger an uncontrollable burst in the regional circumstances.

In a telephone conversation on Friday night, Amir Abdollahian and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in Palestine.He appreciated the recent move by Guterres to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter about developments in Palestine and the genocide in Gaza, stressing, “Using Article 99 of the UN Charter is a valiant move by you in order to maintain international peace and security and is backed by the world public opinion.”The Iranian FM also deplored the complicated and harrowing humanitarian situation in south Gaza as well as the displacement of women and children left homeless in cold winter in deserts in south Gaza, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Amir Abdollahian then called for rapid deterrence against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s crimes and support for Palestinian citizens, including a swift opening of the Rafah border crossing to send humanitarian aids and an end to the forced displacement of Palestinians.Pointing to his telephone conversations with Palestinian resistance leaders, the Iranian minister added, “As long as the United States backs the Zionist regime’s crimes and the continuation of war, not only is the ongoing war likely to spread, but also the situation in the region could explode out of hand.”“The ‘Israeli’ regime’s claim that Hamas called off the ceasefire is a sheer lie, and despite efforts to make the ceasefire last, Washington’s support for the continuation of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s military strikes has made it difficult to reach a lasting ceasefire,” Amir Abdollahian stated.Guterres, for his part, described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as disastrous. He said Article 99 of the UN Charter has not been invoked since 1989, but it has been invoked now due to the complicated situation in Gaza and Palestine.He said the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is felt more than ever, adding that a humanitarian end should be enforced to keep tensions from spreading in the region.The UN chief underlined the necessity of pressing ahead with efforts to restore Palestinians’ rights and establish a Palestinian state based on resolutions already passed by the UN.