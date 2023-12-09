0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 21:22

US, South Korea, Japan Agree Measures to Counter Threats Posed by Pyongyang: Official

Story Code : 1101627
"We've also launched new trilateral initiatives to counter the threats posed by the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), from its cybercrime and cryptocurrency money laundering to its reckless space and ballistic missile tests," Sullivan noted, as cited by Reuters.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said earlier that Sullivan was holding consultations with Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary Akiba Takeo and South Korean National Security Office Director Cho Taeyong.

According to the news agency, Sullivan added that the parties' coordinated efforts would also target potential threats of economic coercion.
