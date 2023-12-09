Islamic Jihad Appreciates Iran’s Efforts to End Gaza War

Islam Times - Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala praised Iran for supporting Palestine and making efforts to end the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday, Nakhala expressed his gratitude for the Islamic and Arabic efforts and also for Iran’s measures in support of Palestine.He also gave a report on the latest developments in the battlefield and the Palestinian resistance groups’ complete preparedness to confront the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks and defend the people in Gaza.Amirabdollahian, for his part, briefed the Palestinian figure on the latest diplomatic moves by the Arab and Islamic countries as well as Iran to support the people of Palestine, pointing to the recent talks between the Iranian and Russian presidents in Moscow.He also underlined the need for immediate and effective measures on the part of the international community and responsible world bodies to put an end to the Zionist regime’s war crimes.At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7.