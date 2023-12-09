0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 21:32

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Four in Southern Syria: Media

Story Code : 1101631
According to Al-Watan newspaper and Sham FM radio, the drone strike occurred on Friday, targeting a taxi in the southern town of Baath. The bodies of the four individuals were later transported to a hospital in Quneitra, Syria, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as reported by the Associated Press news agency.

A Hezbollah official based in Beirut confirmed to the news agency that three of the deceased were members of the resistance group.

These latest casualties add to a toll of 93 Hezbollah fighters martyred in clashes with Israeli forces since the outset of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 17,487 Palestinians.

Israel has conducted multiple attacks it claims target enemy locations within Syria but generally refrains from publicly acknowledging its responsibility for these actions.
