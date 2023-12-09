Israeli Drone Strike Kills Four in Southern Syria: Media

Islam Times - Syrian media outlets reported that an Israeli drone strike in south of the country resulted in the deaths of four people.

According to Al-Watan newspaper and Sham FM radio, the drone strike occurred on Friday, targeting a taxi in the southern town of Baath. The bodies of the four individuals were later transported to a hospital in Quneitra, Syria, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as reported by the Associated Press news agency.A Hezbollah official based in Beirut confirmed to the news agency that three of the deceased were members of the resistance group.These latest casualties add to a toll of 93 Hezbollah fighters martyred in clashes with Israeli forces since the outset of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 17,487 Palestinians.Israel has conducted multiple attacks it claims target enemy locations within Syria but generally refrains from publicly acknowledging its responsibility for these actions.