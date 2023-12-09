0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 21:37

US Support for Israel in Gaza Recalls Backing of Apartheid South Africa

Story Code : 1101632
US Support for Israel in Gaza Recalls Backing of Apartheid South Africa
Phyllis Bennis, who is an expert at the Institute for Policy Studies specializing in the Middle East, US, and UN matters, said, “If we look at the legacy… for many years, the US vetoed every resolution that would have imposed sanctions on apartheid South Africa.”

Bennis pointed out that despite the Security Council vetoes, individual countries rallied in the General Assembly to support sanctions against apartheid South Africa, a move that ultimately compelled the US to shift its stance by the 1980s.

Highlighting the global support for a Gaza ceasefire and accountability for alleged Israeli war crimes, Bennis anticipated immense pressure on the Biden administration due to the widespread backing for Israeli atrocities.

Ambassador Majed Bamya, Palestine’s deputy permanent observer to the UN, shared a list on social media, detailing more than 100 countries supporting the failed Gaza ceasefire resolution in the Security Council.

Despite significant international support, the resolution for an immediate ceasefire was thwarted solely by the US veto, while the UK, another permanent council member, abstained from the vote.

Israeli forces have killed at least 17,487 Palestinians since the regime's war on Gaza began on October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023