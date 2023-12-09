US Support for Israel in Gaza Recalls Backing of Apartheid South Africa

Islam Times - As the US wielded its veto power to block a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution for Gaza, an expert drew parallels with a historical precedent—the US support for apartheid South Africa.

Phyllis Bennis, who is an expert at the Institute for Policy Studies specializing in the Middle East, US, and UN matters, said, “If we look at the legacy… for many years, the US vetoed every resolution that would have imposed sanctions on apartheid South Africa.”Bennis pointed out that despite the Security Council vetoes, individual countries rallied in the General Assembly to support sanctions against apartheid South Africa, a move that ultimately compelled the US to shift its stance by the 1980s.Highlighting the global support for a Gaza ceasefire and accountability for alleged Israeli war crimes, Bennis anticipated immense pressure on the Biden administration due to the widespread backing for Israeli atrocities.Ambassador Majed Bamya, Palestine’s deputy permanent observer to the UN, shared a list on social media, detailing more than 100 countries supporting the failed Gaza ceasefire resolution in the Security Council.Despite significant international support, the resolution for an immediate ceasefire was thwarted solely by the US veto, while the UK, another permanent council member, abstained from the vote.Israeli forces have killed at least 17,487 Palestinians since the regime's war on Gaza began on October 7.