Veto of UNSC Resolution Proves US’ Guilt for Gaza Massacre: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US’ move to veto the UN Security Council’s demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as proof of Washington’s leading role in the slaughter of Palestinian civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani condemned Washington’s veto of a UN resolution on ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.He said the veto revealed once again that the US government is the main actor and factor behind the massacre of Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children, and the destruction of the enclave’s infrastructures amid the Israeli regime’s onslaught.The US on Friday vetoed the UNSC’s demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of a brief draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates on Friday, while the United Kingdom abstained.The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the 15-member council of a global threat from the two-month-long war. He also invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which allows the secretary-general to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.In his statement, the Iranian spokesman said the US has proved to be an accomplice in the war crimes and genocidal atrocities against Palestine by siding with and supporting the apartheid Zionist regime from the outset of the brutal Israeli onslaught against Gaza.The US officials, who had hypocritically voiced concern about the lives of Palestinian children and civilians, delivered the 200th consignment of arms and military equipment to the Israeli army last week, he noted, adding that the US has spared no effort to assist the Israeli regime during the past two months by providing military, political, intelligence and media supports for the Zionist regime’s brutal crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.“The US government is undoubtedly an accomplice in the ruthless massacre of around 18,000 civilians, some 8,000 of whom were poor children. The US regime and the occupier Israel are certainly responsible for the consequences of any spread of war in the region,” Kanaani added.The Iranian spokesman went on to say that the US’ anti-human and racist policies will only leave a legacy of shame and discredit for the American posterity.