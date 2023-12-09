US Vetoing UNSC Resolution on Gaza Draws Global Condemnation

Islam Times - Following the US veto of the UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire, nations and organizations worldwide expressed dismay and condemnation.

China's UN envoy Zhang Jun lamented the outcome, emphasizing the international community's overwhelming support for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire despite the veto.Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi expressed deep regret, deeming the veto a disregard for humanitarian principles, saying “I deeply regret that the United States should sacrifice the lives of innocent civilians for the cause of Zionism.”Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian cautioned about the potential for regional instability as long as the US backs the ongoing conflict.Also Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the United States' action in vetoing once again the United Nations Security Council's resolution for an immediate and humane ceasefire in Gaza. Kanaani emphasized that the US government has once more proven to be the main actor and cause in the killing of civilians, particularly Palestinian women and children, as well as the destruction of vital infrastructure in Gaza.Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim strongly opposed the US veto, denouncing the silence on the innocent lives lost. “It is strange and beyond human sanity when there are parties who support and remain silent regarding the massacre of innocent children and women as well as civilians,” he posted on X.A meeting between the Arab-Islamic Summit Ministerial Committee and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored a call for a broader American role in urging an immediate ceasefire.“During the session … members of the ministerial committee stressed their call for the United States to play a broader role in pressuring the Israeli occupation for an immediate ceasefire,” Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a statement on X.The UN Security Council’s failure to pass the ceasefire resolution marked the sixth unsuccessful attempt to halt Gaza hostilities since the conflict began on October 7.Meanwhile, Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen has criticized UN chief Guterres for invoking Article 99 in support of a humanitarian ceasefire.Guterres invoked Article 99 to formally alert the UN Security Council to the global threat posed by Israel's war on Gaza, where over 17,500 Palestinians have been killed.