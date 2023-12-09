0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 22:02

Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Basque Country Connect Picasso's Guernica to Gaza

Story Code : 1101642
Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Basque Country Connect Picasso
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Spain’s Basque Country formed a human mosaic resembling the Palestinian flag, standing alongside a large banner featuring a reproduction of Pablo Picasso’s renowned anti-war painting, Guernica, according to Reuters news agency.

The rally, which occurred on Friday, unfolded in Guernica’s former market square, a location heavily bombed in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War by Nazi Germany’s Luftwaffe.

Fatima Elhousari addressed the assembled crowd, expressing concern over the situation in Gaza and drawing a parallel to the historic tragedy of Guernica. “The world and history cannot accept what is happening in Palestine. The world and history cannot accept a new Guernica,” She stated.

The backdrop of the demonstration echoes the dire situation in Gaza, where over the past two months, Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 17,500 Palestinians, including a significant number of women and children. International aid agencies have sounded alarm bells, warning of a worsening humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave. The ongoing violence and displacement of Gazans from their homes have intensified concerns, with legal experts cautioning that Israel’s actions may soon reach the threshold of genocide.
