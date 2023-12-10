US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel

Islam Times - The Biden administration has bypassed congressional authority over military aid to Israel, approving the emergency sale of $106.5 million in tank ammunition for Tel Aviv’s war against the Gaza Strip.

The decision, confirmed by the US State Department on Saturday, followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's determination that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale" of tank shells to Israel, citing the need to "protect US national security interests".Such emergency approvals for arms sales, which rarely skip congressional oversight, are typically granted when the executive branch deems the delivery of weapons too urgent to await lawmakers' action. The approved deal includes nearly 14,000 high-explosive tank rounds, specifically the M830 shells capable of destroying tanks and armored targets."The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department stated. "This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives. Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense."The emergency approval coincides with the Biden administration's struggle to secure congressional approval for $106 billion in supplemental security spending, with $14.3 billion earmarked for Israel. While the US House passed a bill last month granting $14.5 billion in aid for the Israeli regime, Biden has insisted on bundling funding for Israel and Ukraine together.Republican lawmakers, previously approving $113 billion for Kiev, have raised concerns about Washington's strategy in the conflict with Russia, causing a delay in additional aid approval. Some Democrats have suggested tying military aid to Israel to measures aimed at reducing civilian casualties in Gaza, where nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 1.9 million displaced since the conflict began in October.