Yemeni Armed Forces Warn Ships Bound for Occupied Palestine in Red Sea

Islam Times - Yemeni forces issued a stark warning on Saturday, declaring that military units would obstruct all ships heading to occupied territories in the Red Sea.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree emphasized that these vessels would be considered legitimate targets if they breached the country's territorial waters.Saree's statement came amidst Israel's ongoing aggressive war and complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. "If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," he stated.The decision to prevent ships' passage to the occupied Palestine was made following successful attempts to halt Israeli ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, Saree confirmed. He highlighted that all ships worldwide could conduct their commercial activities, except those associated with Israel or destined for occupied territory ports.This development followed recent actions where the Yemeni armed forces struck targets deep inside Israeli-occupied Palestine, supporting the people of Gaza.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has lauded Yemen's decision to block ships bound for occupied territories, characterizing it as a courageous stance against aggressors perpetuating genocide against Palestinians.Calling for Arab and Islamic countries to act against the Israeli siege and atrocities, the statement urged nations to use their capabilities to halt the aggression supported by the United States.Amidst this, the Israeli regime, backed by the US, has waged a campaign against Gaza since early October, leading to a significant loss of life and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with blocked access to essential resources.Recent reports suggest Israeli shipping companies are rerouting vessels fearing Yemeni force attacks, following the Yemeni army targeting Israeli ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.Yemeni forces' missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied territories followed the regime's aggression against Gaza that killed nearly 18,000 people and wounded at least 50,000 more, escalating tensions in the region.