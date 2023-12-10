Islam Times - The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, strongly criticized Israel's complete blockade of the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing genocidal war, labeling it a dire threat to the children in the region.

Adele Khodr, UNICEF's Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, expressed concerns on Saturday, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding across Gaza."Our team on the ground describes meeting children with missing limbs and third-degree burns, and children left shell-shocked by the continuing violence that surrounds them," Khodr stated.In a social media post, Khodr highlighted the alarming toll on children, with over 1,600 reported killed and more than 4,200 injured during two weeks of bombings in Gaza. She emphasized that such attacks, along with the targeting of hospitals and schools, amount to grave violations of child rights.Describing the impact of the siege on children, the UNICEF official noted the displacement of nearly one million children into overcrowded areas lacking essential resources, posing increased health risks.Khodr condemned Israel's restrictions on aid delivery into Gaza as "another death sentence for children,", asserting that the limited quantities of aid and intensified challenges due to bombings and fuel shortages exacerbate the plight of children.She emphasized the urgent need for an immediate and lasting humanitarian ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians and children in Gaza, stressing the importance of protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of essential aid."Humanitarian aid must be allowed (to enter Gaza) at a scale to prevent further suffering. UNICEF and humanitarian organizations must have safe access to all children and their families," Khodr urged.Calling for swift international action, Khodr highlighted the urgency of the situation in Gaza, urging an immediate halt to the crisis.The devastating Israeli genocideal war in Gaza began on October 7 following an operation by the territory's resistance movement, referred to as the al-Aqsa Storm operation. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported a death toll of 17,800 people and 48,800 injuries due to the regime's onslaught.United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, notifying the Security Council about the threat to international peace and security arising from the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.