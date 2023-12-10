0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 11:55

Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats

Story Code : 1101730
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
"We stand ready to confront any military action against ourselves," Dhaifullah al-Shami stated on Saturday, stressing Yemeni forces' solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"Any ship that seeks to deliver a consignment to Zionists will be in our crosshair," Shami asserted, responding to reports of Netanyahu's warning to the US regarding potential Israeli action against Yemen's military.

Israeli publication N12News reported Netanyahu's purported message to Biden, warning of potential Israeli military action if the US does not act.

"Tzachin Hanegbi to Amit Segal Ben Caspit: Netanyahu informed Biden…- if you don't act against the Hutus, we will act militarily," a post on X stated, referring to Israel's alleged intentions in response to Yemeni forces' actions against Israeli-linked ships.

The Yemeni support for Palestine has been evident since Israel's offensive began in early October, marked by the Yemeni army targeting Israeli ships and launching attacks on Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, declared that Yemeni strikes will persist until Israel ceases its aggression in Gaza.

Bukhaiti criticized Arab and Muslim countries for their lack of action against Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, stating Yemen's military actions would force policy changes in the region.

He highlighted US warnings to Yemen, indicating Yemen's responses have been attacks on Israeli targets in solidarity with Gaza. “The US has sent us threatening messages, and warned us against intervention in the Gaza war. Our response, however, was nothing but attacks against Israeli targets in support of Gaza,” Bukhaiti noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023