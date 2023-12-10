Islam Times - Yemen’s information minister emphasized the preparedness of the country’s Armed Forces for potential military actions after Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks, suggesting potential military measures against Yemen if the US does not intervene.

"We stand ready to confront any military action against ourselves," Dhaifullah al-Shami stated on Saturday, stressing Yemeni forces' solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza."Any ship that seeks to deliver a consignment to Zionists will be in our crosshair," Shami asserted, responding to reports of Netanyahu's warning to the US regarding potential Israeli action against Yemen's military.Israeli publication N12News reported Netanyahu's purported message to Biden, warning of potential Israeli military action if the US does not act."Tzachin Hanegbi to Amit Segal Ben Caspit: Netanyahu informed Biden…- if you don't act against the Hutus, we will act militarily," a post on X stated, referring to Israel's alleged intentions in response to Yemeni forces' actions against Israeli-linked ships.The Yemeni support for Palestine has been evident since Israel's offensive began in early October, marked by the Yemeni army targeting Israeli ships and launching attacks on Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, declared that Yemeni strikes will persist until Israel ceases its aggression in Gaza.Bukhaiti criticized Arab and Muslim countries for their lack of action against Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, stating Yemen's military actions would force policy changes in the region.He highlighted US warnings to Yemen, indicating Yemen's responses have been attacks on Israeli targets in solidarity with Gaza. “The US has sent us threatening messages, and warned us against intervention in the Gaza war. Our response, however, was nothing but attacks against Israeli targets in support of Gaza,” Bukhaiti noted.