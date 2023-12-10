0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 20:41

Russia Slams Israel's Punitive Measures against Palestinians in Gaza

Story Code : 1101792
Russia Slams Israel
His comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed the Israel-Hamas war to the failure of long-standing US diplomacy in the Middle East, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the rejection of a UN Security Council resolution advocating for a Gaza ceasefire by the US on Friday has drawn sharp criticism from Wadah Khanfar, President of Al Sharq Forum. Khanfar said this action eroded the US's international standing, asserting that despite its military and economic prowess, the nation lost its legitimacy in representing global consensus.

Khanfar stressed that despite US opposition to halting hostilities in Gaza, “the current situation is not going to make the Palestinians less determined to get their rights”.

In the meantime, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot, emphasizing the incapability of the US and the West to serve as impartial mediators, expressed grave concern over their role in enabling Israel's heinous crimes against humanity.

“It is genocide of an entire people, killing more than 17,000 of them – 70 percent of them are women and children. Israel is destroying the majority of our homes, hospitals, schools and infrastructure. It is turning Gaza as per the plan to become unlivable,” he said at the Doha Forum.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023