Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Israel's use of Hamas's operation on October 7 as a rationale for collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza, advocating for international monitoring in the besieged enclave.

His comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed the Israel-Hamas war to the failure of long-standing US diplomacy in the Middle East, according to Al Jazeera.Meanwhile, the rejection of a UN Security Council resolution advocating for a Gaza ceasefire by the US on Friday has drawn sharp criticism from Wadah Khanfar, President of Al Sharq Forum. Khanfar said this action eroded the US's international standing, asserting that despite its military and economic prowess, the nation lost its legitimacy in representing global consensus.Khanfar stressed that despite US opposition to halting hostilities in Gaza, “the current situation is not going to make the Palestinians less determined to get their rights”.In the meantime, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot, emphasizing the incapability of the US and the West to serve as impartial mediators, expressed grave concern over their role in enabling Israel's heinous crimes against humanity.“It is genocide of an entire people, killing more than 17,000 of them – 70 percent of them are women and children. Israel is destroying the majority of our homes, hospitals, schools and infrastructure. It is turning Gaza as per the plan to become unlivable,” he said at the Doha Forum.