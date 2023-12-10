0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 20:44

Voting Begins for Presidential Election in Egypt

Story Code : 1101794
Voting Begins for Presidential Election in Egypt
The electoral process will take place over three days from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) until 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) local time, with results due to be announced on Dec. 18, Anadolu Agency reported.

While al-Sisi is poised to win a third term, his opponents are Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, leader of the Egyptian Wafd party, and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People's Party.

In Egypt's 27 governorates, voting began in 11,631 polling stations in 9,376 main electoral centers, according to national news agency MENA. About 67 million voters are entitled to vote.

The National Elections Authority said it approved 24 embassies, 67 diplomats, and 220 international observers from 14 foreign organizations, along with 68 local organizations and 22,340 personnel from six local NGOs to observe the elections.

The voting process for Egyptians abroad took place from Dec. 1-3 at 137 headquarters of Egyptian diplomatic missions in 121 countries.

President al-Sisi won his first and second terms in 2014, and 2018, while constitutional amendments later extended the presidential mandate from four to six years and allowed him to run for a third term.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023