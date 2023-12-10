US’ Regional Policies to Go Nowhere: Iran’s Top Security Official

Islam Times - The US won’t be able to carry out its regional policies even if it remains in West Asia, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian said.

In a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, Ahmadian and Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous talked about the relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Palestine in the wake of the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza.The top Iranian security official said the Zionist regime has not achieved any of its objectives in Gaza despite employing all of its military and intelligence capabilities and the unwavering support from the US.“This indicates that the US won’t be able to implement its policies even if it remains in the region,” Ahmadian said.Lauding the people of Gaza for their unprecedented resistance against the brutal Israeli strikes, he said, “Today, the Palestinian people and resistance have demonstrated such capabilities in the battle against the aggressors that even the armies of several countries are incapable of doing so. This is a glory of the resistance front.”Ahmadian further hailed Syria as a pillar of the resistance front, saying the relations between Tehran and Damascus have grown constantly despite the pressures of the hegemony system as the two nations have crowned major achievements through reciprocal support in hard times.He also pointed to the big market available in the resistance front states, stressing the need to strengthen economic cooperation among the resistance axis members, including Iran and Syria, in the same way that they have broadened political, defense, and security interaction and coordination.For his part, Arnous called for the expansion of economic ties between Syria and Iran.The Syrian prime minister noted that the unity and consistency among the resistance front countries have stymied the US and the Zionist regime’s plots to dissolve Gaza and displace its people.The resistance front, from Syria to Yemen, will never allow the hegemony system’s sinister plans to be realized, he stated.