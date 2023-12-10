WHO Kicks in Emergency Session on Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - The World Health Organization (WHO) convened an urgent session to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, a crisis escalated by the ongoing Israeli military strikes.

Speaking at the session, WHO's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed great disappointment over the UN Security Council's failure to adopt a ceasefire resolution, asserting that a ceasefire is crucial for safeguarding the people of Gaza. He lamented the healthcare system's drastic reduction to one-third capacity and the exhaustion of remaining healthcare workers operating with severely limited resources.“A ceasefire is the only way to truly protect the people of Gaza,” he added.Tragically, at least 286 healthcare workers have lost their lives since the start of the war.Reports from Israel revealed blood tests on released captives indicating the spread of viruses, underscoring the dire situation in Gaza's compromised water supply, raising concerns about disease proliferation. UN agencies have long warned about the health risks due to the lack of clean water and the cessation of key sanitation services in Gaza. The WHO's recent report documented a surge in infectious diseases, including scabies, diarrhea, and signs of hepatitis.A WHO spokesperson cautioned last month that without restoring the health system, fatalities from diseases could surpass those caused by the ongoing bombardments.Israeli officials said that their war on Gaza could extend for an additional two months. Unnamed sources highlighted ongoing atrocities by Israeli forces, signaling no ceasefire's likelihood but sporadic engagements.This comes as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the catastrophic nature of the Gaza situation at the Doha Forum in Qatar, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.Lazzarini emphasized the catastrophic conditions and the agency's imminent collapse in Gaza, portraying the desperate plea for protection among the populace. He lamented the international community's failure to address the plight of Palestinians.“By any description, it is definitely the worst situation I have ever seen,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. “People are coming to the UN to seek protection, but even the blue flag is not protected anymore. By any account, the situation has reached a catastrophic nature.”Lazzarini warned that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse in Gaza and added that the world has failed the Palestinians.Israeli atrocities in Gaza resulted in nearly 18,000 Palestinian deaths and around 50,000 injuries, predominantly affecting women and children, since the October 7 attack.